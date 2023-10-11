SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Zebra mussels are in another South Dakota waterway.

The South Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) said in a news release Big Stone Lake is now considered infested for zebra mussels. The discovery comes as the department works with private individuals and dock removal companies to prepare for the winter season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As boat docks are removed in the fall, these make for a perfect sampling platform for each waterbody,” Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Coordinator Tanner Davis said in the release.

Dock inspections occur when they are pulled out for the season before ice cover.

With zebra mussels found at Big Stone Lake, a Rapid Response Team will place high-profile signs on access areas, actively engage boaters using the infested water to educate them on decontamination requirements and communicate with groups potentially affected by the infestation.

GFP has significantly enhanced efforts to slow the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) in recent years, both educating anglers and boaters to clean, drain, dry every time they are on the water as well as physically inspecting boats prior to and/or after loading.

“Hunters, anglers and boaters are reminded to clean, drain, and dry every time they are out enjoying the water,” GFP Communications Manager Nick Harrington said in the release.

Learn more about AIS by visiting SDLeastWanted.sd.gov.