PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The presence of zebra mussels has been confirmed in South Rush Lake, near Waubay in Day County, according to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

“Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found a single adult mussel near the boat ramp on South Rush Lake,” Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis said in a news release. “GFP Fisheries staff continued investigation and found an additional mussel at a separate location on the lake.”

South Rush Lake is the fourth lake in Day County to be considered infested with zebra mussels joining Blue Dog Lake, Pickerel Lake and Enemy Swim Lake.

“Due to the nature of water connectivity in northeast South Dakota, we will continue to monitor the situation and waterbodies within the region,” said Davis. “South Rush Lake is now considered infested with zebra mussels.”

GFP officials remind people to clean, drain and dry all watercraft.

