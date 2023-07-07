SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Zebra mussels have been confirmed in the Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County.

In a news release, the Game, Fish and Parks Department said because of the discovery both Sand Lake National Refuge and the James River are considered infested with zebra mussels.

“We discovered the presence of zebra mussels through snorkel survey, which is utilized on high risk and suspect waters,” GFP Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis said in a news release.

The Sand Lake National Refuge is more than 20,000 acres of wildlife habitat of open lakes, wetlands, grasslands and croplands. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Refuge is home to more than 266 bird species, 40 mammal species, and a variety of fish, reptiles, and amphibians.

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in more than a dozen South Dakota lakes including Lewis & Clark, McCook, Yankton, Sharpe, Francis Case, Pickerel, Cochrane, Kampeska, Dahme Quarry, Mitchell, Pactola, Enemy Swim, Blue Dog and South Rush.

The GFP says it places more signs on access areas to inform boaters and anglers about Zebra mussels at Sand Lake National Refuge.

“Boaters and anglers in this area can expect to see additional reminders to ‘clean, drain, dry’ on physical signs, in their email inboxes, and on social media,” GFP spokesman Nick Harrington said in a news release. “We are in the peak of the summer boating season, and everyone needs to be doing their part to slow the spread of invasive species.”

In June, KELOLAND News reported about a watercraft inspection station held by GFP along Interstate 29.

In 2022, GFP Secretary Kevin Robling filed a 12-page set of answers to questions from lawmakers. Robling wrote, “There is no convincing evidence that there is a direct relationship between more (boat) inspections and fewer infestations.”