Zebra Mussels confirmed in Lake Francis Case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Zebra Mussels have been confirmed in Lake Francis Case, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced Wednesday.

In July, Zebra Mussels were confirmed in Lake Sharpe, the Missouri River reservoir just upstream from Lake Francis Case. Lake Francis Case will now be classified as infested.

“The invasive mussels were found on plate samplers attached to docks and also along shoreline areas,” Chamberlain Area Fisheries Supervisor Chris Longhenry said in a news release. “Densities are low in Lake Francis Case at this time, but the mussels are widespread and present through most of the reservoir.”

Every time boaters and anglers leave the water they should follow the GFP guidelines to help stop the spread of Zebra Mussels.

Clean watercraft and trailers of all aquatic plants and mud.

Drain all water by removing all drains, plugs, bailers, or valves that retain water.

Dispose of unwanted bait in trash or fish cleaning stations when leaving the water. For more on Zebra Mussels, other aquatic invasive species, and how to properly decontaminate your watercraft, visit sdleastwanted.com.