Zeal and Startup Sioux Falls announce merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two local organizations are coming together to improve the Sioux Falls business community. The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship and Startup Sioux Falls have recently announced they’ll be merging together, and through their teamwork they’re hoping to make quite an impact.

Courtesy: Startup Sioux Falls Facebook

Entrepreneur Matt Paulson began his company Startup Sioux Falls with a simple idea.

“I really felt there was a strong desire for community, for people to just get together and spend time together encourage one another, learn from one another,” Founder of Startup Sioux Falls Matt Paulson said.

It’s a company looking to create what he calls the startup ecosystem which is all about business helping business.

“All of these different organizations work together to encourage and help small business owners succeed,” Paulson said.

Keeping true to that statement, by the end of 2019, his company will officially merge with the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship. Executive Director, Brienne Maner noticed that both companies share similar goals.

“It’s just become more and more apparent that we need to work together and, in the spirit of collaboration, and in the spirit of supporting the entrepreneurial scene here in Sioux Falls,” Maner said.

“It only makes sense that we work together because we’re stronger together,” Maner said.

With this merger, they would qualify for a status as a nonprofit and Startup would become a subsidiary of Zeal.

“That is going to allow us to do fundraising together, we’ll do events together, it’ll be under the same legal umbrella,” Paulson said.

An umbrella with a lot of room underneath it.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about Zeal. It’s not about Brienne. It’s not about everybody. It’s about helping small business owners and entrepreneurs be successful in their endeavors so that they can, in turn, help other people in the future,” Paulson said.

The merger officially begins in January of 2020. To learn more about the new partnership you can visit Zeal’s website.