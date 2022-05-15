SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 14-year-old Zane Kilde had hoped for a golf cart, and he received exactly that on Saturday along with an enthusiastic presentation from Augustana University student-athletes.

“It’s great,” Kilde said. “Really uplift my spirits, and I’m really thankful.”

“I think that the energy and the enthusiasm that’s come from having all of these students get to actually see Zane’s wish first-hand is indescribable,” said Sue Salter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

Zane is battling leukemia. He lives in Big Stone City, S.D.