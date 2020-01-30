Zach Zenner visits Sanford Sports Science Institute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Jackrabbit running back Zach Zenner is in Sioux Falls as part of a partnership with Sanford Health. The pro football player has split time over the years between the science lab at the Sanford Center and the sports facilities at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Starting his career with the Detroit Lions out of South Dakota State, Zach Zenner has had a solid NFL run so far and he’d like it to continue.

“I would love that but it’s not up to me. We’ll see what kind of comes around. The spring will be when that happens. I’m one of those guys also that, as I found out during the season, that teams will sign when they need someone to come in quick and contribute with not a lot of preparation,” Zenner said.

Staying disciplined is important to the 28-year-old, father of two. This morning, he’s training his brain using the Neurotracker at the Sanford Sports Science Institute. He says Sanford Health has a lot of tools that can help a pro athlete.

“Being at all those professional buildings and facilities, it’s nice to see that there’s not a big change. In fact, Sanford has things they don’t have,” Zenner said.

“Absolutely wonderful. We’re really proud of our facilities here. A lot of times we get reactions. It’s like Disneyland for athletes,” MacFadden said.

Lisa MacFadden is the Director of the institute. She loves it when Zenner drops by.

“We geek out on sports science. So when he comes here today he’s going to be doing a little bit of that neurotraining and visual training,” MacFadden said.

Zenner also has a passion for research. He’s spent time at the Weimer Lab at the Sanford Center studying a rare childhood ailment known as Batten Disease.

“That’s been a lot of fun for me and really a good fit over at Sanford Center. It’s a great building and Dr. Weimer’s Lab is really impressive,” Zenner said.

As for the upcoming Super Bowl, Zenner will likely be watching it from his home in Apple Valley, MN. He’ll be rooting for a good game and his friend and 49ers player Laken Tomlinson although he thinks the Chiefs will take home the Lombardi trophy.

MacFadden says the Neurotracker tool Zenner was using is now available online to anyone. For more information, you just contact the Sanford Sports Science Institute.