Breaking News
5 Coronavirus cases, one death in South Dakota
Live Now
🏀WATCH live at 7:30: De Smet vs Colman-Egan

Zac Brown Band postpones spring concert tour

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A band scheduled to stop in Sioux Falls this spring is changing plans due to COVID-19.

Zac Brown Band had been scheduled to play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on April 15. Tuesday afternoon, the band posted on Facebook it is postponing the spring portion of its upcoming tour out of concern about Coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests