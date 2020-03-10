Zac Brown Band postpones spring concert tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A band scheduled to stop in Sioux Falls this spring is changing plans due to COVID-19.
Zac Brown Band had been scheduled to play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on April 15. Tuesday afternoon, the band posted on Facebook it is postponing the spring portion of its upcoming tour out of concern about Coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Sioux Falls health officials, health systems address COVID-19 casesSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls health officials, along with Sanford Health and Avera Health are urging residents to be prepared and not panic after five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Dakota, including one … Read more
- A Coronavirus shopping list and preparedness tips
- Zac Brown Band postpones spring concert tourSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A band scheduled to stop in Sioux Falls this spring is changing plans due to COVID-19.