SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another April country music concert has been announced at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The venue announced Grammy–winning country band Zac Brown Band will play a show on Wednesday, April 15. Zac Brown Band last played in Sioux Falls in 2018.

On Tuesday, Reba announced a concert planned for April 24 in Sioux Falls.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22 at the KELOLAND Box Office and at ticketmaster.com.