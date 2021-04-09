Zac Brown Band & Fall Out Boy to perform at Jacks Bash 2 in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University and Premier Bank announced a big event for Brookings. Another Jack’s Bash will be held this fall at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell and Premier CEO Dana Dykhouse made the announcement at the brand new First Premier Bank Headquarters at 14th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls. Jacks Bash 2 will feature the Zac Brown Band and Fall Out Boy.

Jacks Bash 2 will take place on September 8th, 5 years to the day after the original which attracted a crowd of 23-thousand to the stadium named after Dykhouse. Organizers hope the concert will be a symbol of normalcy and hope.

“People have really put up with a lot this year with COVID, they’ve adapted well, they’ve dealt with issues issues both personally and in their careers, they’ve done it well so we think its time, time to celebrate,” said Premier CEO Dana Dykhouse

Dykhouse is counting on the vaccines being widely used by then. SDSU’s Sell says they will be ready to make adjustments if needed.

“The ability to plan on normal is so exciting for us and we’ve gotten really good at being able to adapt and adjust so if we have to do any of that we’re fully prepared and able and, yeah we are going to make sure we take care of people,” said Sell.

Dykhouse says when it comes down to it, the concert may depend on Zac Brown and his people.

“I think they will be the most cautious, so we will kind of follow their lead, but they’re confident as we are that things are opening up and we are seeing more and more concerts scheduled, so we’re confident that by September we’ll be ready to go,” said Dykhouse.

Like the original Bash, ticket prices will be tiered, Sell believes they will follow pricing similar to the last Bash. That could mean $25 for students, $50 for season ticket holders and staff and $75 for the general public. Official ticket information will be released next Monday or Tuesday.

Dykhouse says Fall Out Boy was added to the line up at the requst of Zac Brown and he is happy to have them. Dykhouse also says they will announce another band to their lineup at a later date.