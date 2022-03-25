SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After hosting big-time basketball events in recent weeks, the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls is now home to mat madness.

Volunteers are unrolling and taping mats in advance of this weekend’s state youth wrestling tournaments.

“We’ll be wrestling in two separate events, one that is further sanctioned by USA Wrestling and one that is sanctioned by AAU Wrestling,” Tournament Director Wade Behm said.

“We have kids from probably every county in South Dakota that are going to show up,” Sioux Empire Youth Wrestling Association President Marc Murren said.

About 1,500 boys and girls, ranging in age from 4 to 18, will compete this weekend, starting with Friday’s freestyle event.

“Freestyle wrestling is a little bit more what you see in the Olympics,” Behm said.

“More on your feet wrestling. It’s different scoring, takedown’s one and the points are different and then it’s more wide open,” Murren said.

The younger kids will take to the mat on Saturday and Sunday.

“When they’re little kids sometimes they’re not as good as they think they are and sometimes they’ll be state champs,” Murren said. “The kids that show up here are pretty competitive on the mat,” Murren added.

“This is the best of South Dakota,” Behm said.

And there will be no shortage of fans to cheer them on.

“They want to be on this floor, they want to be surrounded by those 8,000 fans, they want their time to shine,” Behm said.

“We’ll have 6,000 fans. It’s going to be a great deal and this is a wonderful place to host it,” Murren said.

The youth tournament starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and wraps up on Sunday with the championship matches.

The tournament is sponsored by the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association.