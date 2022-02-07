SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents are rallying around a Sioux Falls youth hockey coach who was suspended. He was kicked out of the league for the remainder of the season after a teenage referee said he was abusive.

The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association suspended Keaton Sturtz who helped coach a youth hockey team in Sioux Falls. The association suspended him for the verbal abuse of a teenage official.

There are posts on social media suggesting a group of parents plans to protest his suspension and storm the board meeting Wednesday night. One even had a t-shirt printed that said “Free Keaton.”

But the president of the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association says the suspension lies with the state association which is the governing body.

Adam Gorra says there is a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to officials. That’s because there is a shortage of referees threatening youth hockey as a whole. Because of that, referees are sometimes young and learning on the job.

“In South Dakota, I think there has been a 15 percent reduction, loss of officials from last year to this year, there are various reasons for that but I think abuse of officials is often sighted as a top, one of the top reasons as to why we are losing officials,” said Gorra.

Especially younger officials getting into the field, he says it is hard for them to develop in an environment where they face constant criticism from coaches, players, and fans. A warning from USA Hockey was passed on to volunteer coaches at the start of the season. A zero-tolerance policy would be enforced to stop the loss of hockey officials nationwide.

“We have over a hundred coaches that volunteer hundreds of hours every season to support our program and we couldn’t do it without them we really are primarily a volunteer-run organization but at the same time we have standards of professionalism that we also have to maintain,” said Gorra.

Gorra says the coach in question is passionate and a valuable volunteer and he hopes this is a learning situation for all involved. We reached out to Sturtz and he responded saying he did not want to comment. As for the parents who want to protest on his behalf, they’ve attracted attention on social media, but there isn’t much that can be accomplished at this Wednesday’s Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association meeting.

“The open forum is not a place to discuss private or confidential disciplinary matters we can certainly discuss policy and big picture things and people are free to share their opinions”, said Gorra.

Gorra says he’s received no official word that parents plan to protest or speak at the meeting. There is an appeals process with the state association. We asked the coach if he planned to appeal but did not hear back.