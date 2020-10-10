Youth football tournament remembers a former player

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, a youth football club is honoring a player who lost his life.

Last November, 15-year-old Barry Grieve died in an crash on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls.

Before becoming a freshman at Lincoln High School, Grieve played for the South Dakota Youth Miner’s Club Football Team. This weekend, the team is honoring him and his family by hosting the Barry Grieve Memorial Tournament in Harrisburg. His parents say they are grateful for everything the team and the rest of the community has done to remember and honor their son, number 92.

“I personally want to thank all of our friends that have raised money for us, that dropped off food, are still dropping off food and the plants and the flowers and just anything we need. It’s been very touching, you know. We’ve gone through such a terrible time in our life so the community has been absolutely wonderful and I want to thank everybody for that,” mom Sandra Grieve said.

Later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., you’ll find out about the impact Barry Grieve had on the Miner’s football team and why they wanted to honor him and his family.