Youth apprenticeship program looking to inspire future construction workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re interested in a career in construction, a new youth apprenticeship program will get you hands-on experience.

Getting the word out to juniors and seniors in high school has been a challenge during the pandemic. Margaret Pennock with the AGC of South Dakota says the federal apprenticeships are paid. Students must be eligible for dual credit. It’s a great way to join a company and learn about commercial carpentry and heavy equipment before the kids are done with high school. Rusty Fiegen with Fiegen Construction says the workforce is dwindling as employees retire.

“We have to replace these guys. The only way to do it is find them in the pipeline,” Fiegen said.

This push coincides with Careers in Construction month in South Dakota. If you’re interested in the youth apprenticeship program, click here.