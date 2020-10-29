Your tax dollars pay for Gov. Noem’s security detail while on campaign trail, but the cost is secret

Thursday night Governor Kristi Noem is at the “Winter White House,” President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach, Florida club. Noem has top billing as a keynote speaker for the Lincoln Day Dinner event. For the last month, KELOLAND News has been following the governor’s travels and she’s been out of state for a good portion of the month of October.

Governor Noem took the stage before the president at a packed campaign rally in Omaha Wednesday night.

.@govkristinoem is speaking to supporters now. She’s says leadership has consequences and the people of Maine should get out and vote for @realDonaldTrump. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/UgCtktynM2 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) October 28, 2020



Thursday she was part of the Team Trump bus tour that made stops in New Hampshire and Maine.

While Gov. Noem has not made herself available for any interviews to KELOLAND News, according to this tweet, she did grant an “exclusive interview” while on the presidential campaign trail to conservative “Real America’s Voice.”

Just got exclusive interviews on the campaign trail with Trump campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski, former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Governor Kristi Noem! 🇺🇸



Watch them on @RealAVNews! PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV pic.twitter.com/DAKaKvrZHS — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) October 28, 2020



However, her stop in Maine took a frightening turn when a man showed up at a campaign event in Bangor, Maine with two weapons.

Peter Beitzell, 58, of Bangor, Maine arrested during event with Gov. Noem/Photo Courtesy: News Center Maine



The governor’s office says that Noem always travels with two members of the South Dakota Highway Patrol for security and those troopers helped keep her out of harm’s way.

Our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll found that most South Dakota support the Governor’s campaign trips. Just 33-percent say “yes, it’s distracted her.”

While Noem’s office tells KELOLAND News that her campaign trips for Trump across the country are not costing you, the taxpayer, a dime, your tax dollars do go to pay for her security at all times.

Noem’s office says the governor’s travel has come out of her campaign funds, the Republican Party campaign funds and Trump’s campaign.

However, when we asked who was paying for two highway patrolmen to follow her around the nation, we were told that “the Governor’s security is always state business, and we don’t comment on security.”

We asked the South Dakota Highway Patrol about budgeting for this cost and how much it is, but they deferred to the governor’s office.

Coming up Thursday at 10, we’re tracking Governor Noem on the Trump campaign trail, from how much she is spending and raising for her own campaign and what she is saying along the way.