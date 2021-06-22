‘Your individual story in life is powerful’; Remembering Jesse Goebel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former KELOLAND News photographer lost his battle with brain cancer over the weekend.

Jesse Goebel was known for his positive, caring attitude. He felt he was serving a purpose through filming, editing, and sharing peoples stories — paying attention to the smallest of details because every story matters to someone.

Jesse worked for KELOLAND News for nine years; he spent the past five years with Sanford Health. Jesse was also a mentor, referee and so much more.

He leaves behind his beloved wife and two young sons.

Jesse will be greatly missed by many.