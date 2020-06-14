Younger generations are raising their voices for the Black Lives Matter movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a movement bringing all ages together.

“We need to come together. We need to realize that it’s bigger than just our generation. It’s our kids’ generation and their kids. It’s just important to understand that everyone’s life matters, yes, but we can’t have that until black lives matter as well,” Susana, a protester, said.

When you look to the streets, the younger generations are raising their voices.

“The young people are listening. They’re watching, they’re seeing what’s really going on out here in this world. So it’s really big for me just to see that a lot of young people, even from 14 to 12-year-olds that really know what’s going on in this world because when I was young I didn’t know about that stuff. So it really shows you that a lot of people are very educated about what’s going on today and all the past. So it’s just really big to see out here,” Zaccheaus Bolden, a protester, said.

Haleah Soto, Tyricia Davis and Leslie Vanengelenhoven are three life-long friends that wanted to be a part of the movement today.

“It’s definitely not something you see like people our age doing too much, so I felt like it was good for us to come out here and show that we care too and it’s something that matters to us,” Soto said

It’s about understanding.

“I don’t agree with everything that all the protestors are doing, but I understand why they’re doing it,” Davis said.

And fighting for equality.

“It’s not an opinion to be racist, like it’s a fact that you shouldn’t be racist. Everyone’s equal no matter what their skin color is or what race they are. Everyone is equal no matter what and people shouldn’t disagree or argue with that,” Vanengelhoven said.

“It’s really, really important for people to be coming out here and protesting because like generations, generations can go down and people are getting killed for no reason and it’s not okay,” Nadya, a protester said.

Making their voices heard no matter the age.