SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple of Sioux Falls athletes are making their mark in the world of water sports. They fly through the air, glide on the water and love the speed.

Jim Bruns has been water skiing since he was a teenager. A natural showman, his love of water sports led him to create Catfish Bay in 1993. He makes his living as a developer. He makes his joy as a promoter, mentor, and coach. Once a professional water skier at Sea World, now his kids are stepping into his water shoes. Take a look at the Bruns Christmas Card.

“I’m blessed, and I’m lucky in a lot of different ways but I got two kids that are literally world-class skiers.”

It’s clear his kids have inherited his passion for water skiing. For Jim, there are countless proud papa moments.

Fourteen-year-old daughter Amara placed first overall in the Junior Girl’s Division of the 2023 Barefoot Waterski Championships, while her brother James is a regional jump champ and will defend his title in a few weeks. This past weekend both qualified for the national barefoot championship in Montana. While practicing today, we caught up with James, and he made it look easy.

“The best I can describe it maybe is like skydiving, you’re just falling through the sky. You know people they like going fast and going high and flying far, it’s just a big adrenaline rush,” said James Bruns.

James just competed against some of the best in the world on what is called the Buck Up Freestyle Jump Tour in Illinois. Turns out, at age 17 he is the youngest skier to compete on the pro tour.

“I was able to get some pointers on the jumps I did and just really learn from the best,” said James.

How many people are able to take something they love as a kid and make a career out of it? And on top of that involve the whole family.

“Proud dad moment and people know what that means for me, you know the saying student has become the teacher and they are truly teaching me they are far above the levels that I ever achieved in a lot of this stuff and I and that to me is crazy cool,” said Bruns.

Bruns has taught hundreds of kids how to water ski and encourages families to do it together. Many of those kids have gone on to ski professionally around the world. The greatest show on H2-O usually takes place on Friday nights, with occasional shows during the week.