Young singer impresses crowd with National Anthem performance

WARNER, S.D. (KELO) — A young performer’s rendition of the National Anthem is getting a lot of online attention.

Her mother says Warner 1st grade student Eden Barkmeier may be small but she’s got a big presence behind a microphone.

Eden performed ahead of the Warner BBB Classic on Saturday; the school shared video of her performance on social media in a post that’s been shared nearly 1,000 times.

It wasn’t her first time singing in front of a large crowd. Her mother, Jennifer Barkmeier, says Eden has taken part in and won three competitions since starting kindergarten.

