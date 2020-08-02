Young person dies after being pulled from Wall Lake

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) – Minnehaha County authorities are investigating the second drowning of the summer at Wall Lake.

According to a Saturday new release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, they were sent to Wall Lake west of Sioux Falls around 7:30 p.m. for a possible drowning Saturday.

An unresponsive young person, whose name and age have not been released, was taken from the lake and to a hospital. The person died at the hospital.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

