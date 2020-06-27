Young Marines program introduces youth to training

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — It’s not the military, but some young students in Worthington, Minnesota are getting a taste of what it’s like to wear the uniform.

Dan Harrington and a few other Marine veterans started the Buffalo Ridge Young Marines last October, and they’re looking for their next recruits. The program is for youth between the ages of 8 and 18 years old.

“You learn self-discipline and you try things you weren’t willing to try before you went into the military and these are some skills we wanted to teach the kids,” Harrington said.

The Young Marines receive 26 hours of training; earning them rank, respect and ribbons along the way. To learn more about the organization, visit the Young Marines website.