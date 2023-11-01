SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know pheasant hunting is big in South Dakota, but this Saturday, over 20 kids will get a chance to shoot their first pheasant ever.

But as you’re about to find out bagging a bird is just half the fun.

“There’s nothing like the outdoors,” Jim Kasten, board member Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt, said.

The outdoors is where 21 12-year-olds, who have passed the gun safety course, will be this Saturday as they shoot pheasants at ‘Wings of Valor’ by Parker.

“It’s been really self-gratifying to see these kids get their first birds that they shoot; the smiles on their faces, you just can’t take that smile off,” Kasten said.

Kasten is one of the board members for the Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt, a local non-profit started by former Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier almost 20 years ago.

“I think it’s important to get the youth out into the field, outside, away from social media, fresh air, hunting pheasants, which is such a great tradition in South Dakota,” Nogelemeier said.

But the fun in the field will then move indoors later that evening when Nashville singer and Dell Rapids native Julie Eddy performs live in concert.

“It’s being held at the Chancellor Event Center, a lot of people are probably Chancellor Event Center what the heck is that,” Nogelemeier said.

A local businessman bought the old school that sat vacant for years and turned it into an event center.

“It had a gymnasium, a nice stage, and he had the floors redone and he put some work into it,” Nogelemeier said.

Now it’s able to host events like this one that will end in a blast, just like how the day started.

Proceeds from the event will go to ‘Wings of Valor.’

Tickets are $25 dollars in advance or $30 at the door. K-12 students get in for $10.