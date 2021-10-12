Young golfers to play in Drive, Putt and Chip finals at Masters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two young golfers from Sioux Falls will be at the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia next spring, not to just watch, but to compete.

After weeks of rigorous competitions, 9-year-old Lauren Wolthuizen and 8-year-old Lincoln Trasamar recently qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in April 2022.

Both are excited they get to compete before the Masters.

“Because I get to play against the toughest and best players in the world,” Lincoln said.

“At driving you do three drives, and same with chipping you do three chips and with putting you also do three putts,” Wolthuizen said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, Don Jorgensen catches up with these two young golfers, whose games are better than par.