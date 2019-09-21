Young golfers get pointers from the pros

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Young golfers at the Sanford International got a chance to learn from the pros. Wells Fargo held a junior clinic at the golf tournament Saturday morning.

The kids got a chance to learn pointers and tips from professional golfers. Organizers say the event is a good way for kids to meet their favorite players.

“I think any time as a company we can get out into the community and provide some volunteerism and do some financial education, it’s a win-win for everybody. It’s what we’re truly passionate about,” Natasha Smith with Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo also taught financial education to the kids during the clinic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss