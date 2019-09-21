Young golfers get pointers from the pros

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Young golfers at the Sanford International got a chance to learn from the pros. Wells Fargo held a junior clinic at the golf tournament Saturday morning.

The kids got a chance to learn pointers and tips from professional golfers. Organizers say the event is a good way for kids to meet their favorite players.

“I think any time as a company we can get out into the community and provide some volunteerism and do some financial education, it’s a win-win for everybody. It’s what we’re truly passionate about,” Natasha Smith with Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo also taught financial education to the kids during the clinic.