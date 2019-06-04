Young child rescued from inside of warm truck in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City rescued a child locked inside a truck with the windows rolled up on Monday morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, authorities responded to a call at 640 Flormann Street for a child locked in a tuck for reportedly two hours. When police arrived, they found the young child sweating a lot. The officer broke the truck’s side window and gave the child water. The child was sent to the hospital, where staff said the situation would’ve become life-threatening if police hadn’t rescued the child.

The parent was found by police inside and arrested for child abuse and an existing warrant. The name of the parent is being withheld for protection to the child.

Social services has taken over care for the child.

Police remind the public pets and children shouldn’t be left in cars unattended. If anyone sees a child or animal in danger because of a hot car, call the police.

