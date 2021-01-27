Young bidder steals the show at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 isn’t stopping the Sioux Empire Livestock Show this year: the week long event was expanded and is now in its third day.

10 year old Lyla Bothe of Aurora, South Dakota may be small in size, but she makes up for it with her confidence.

“She had her mind set, that was the one she was going to bid on,” Lyle Bothe said.

Placing her bid though, takes teamwork.

“He would tell me yes or no and I’d raise my hand if he said ‘yes’ and ‘no’ I would shake my head no,” Lyla said.

“I like the heifer and for me it’s all about the ‘deepness’ into them,” Lyla said.

Deepness? I had to ask what that meant. She says it’s about their size.

Lyla isn’t the only kid here today.

From the auction chant to the bid catcher, the livestock show is a family thing.

“I’m a fourth generation farmer and my daughter is going to be a fifth generation,” Lyla said. “I’ve been coming since I was a kid with my dad, so we just constantly come back every year.”

This is one of the largest livestock shows in the country this year, because of the pandemic. A couple of years ago, they had over 22 states represented here, this year they believe they are well over that.

“For a minute it didn’t feel like we were in the middle of a pandemic, because wow the enthusiasm,” Agri-Business Director for the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Holly Rader said.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks and there are hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the Expo Building.

Organizers have also been taking bids online and that’s why they’re a bit surprised by the huge turnout.

“I hope all the businesses are feeling the economic impact, because in a normal year we have about a $3 million dollar economic impact with our traditional five day show and this year we have tripled the numbers and that’s why we’ve expanded our dates to be able to accommodate those numbers,” Rader said.

Numbers that reflect the next generation of farmers.

The Sioux Empire Stock Show is in its 68th year. It runs through Sunday.