SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat didn’t stop a group from digging in the dirt Friday.

Garden beds were built and filled with compost and soil at Volunteers of America, Dakotas Axis 180 facility.

Axis 180 is an independent living program for homeless and runaway young adults ages 16-21.

“They’re already feeling like these are their gardens, and they’re already planning what they’re going to plant and what they’re going to grow,” Cindy Heidelberger with Ground Works South Dakota Ag in the Classroom said.

The teaching gardens can provide a life-long skill to residents.

“Being able to grow your own food, being able to take care of food is going to be an important part of just growing up,” Christ Sandvig with Volunteers of America, Dakotas Axis 180 said.

The residents will also have the opportunity to plant flowers

Partners for the project include Volunteers of America, Dakotas, Ground Works South Dakota Ag in the Classroom, and Home Depot.