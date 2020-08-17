You will be able to bet on the Sanford International Tournament at Grand Falls Casino

Betfred Sports at Grand Falls Casino is ready for golf fans preparing to attend the Sanford International tournament this September.

Betfred opened a sprawling sportsbook at Grand Falls in January and has been “live” ever since. On top of broadcasting the golf tournament on these massive screens, guests will also be able to place bets on who they think will walk away with the trophy.

“It’s just really exciting to be able to offer that option. Not every sportsbook is going to have the Sanford International Champions Tour to bet on but I think it’s important for us to be able to offer those tournaments and events that are locally and regionally for our guests to bet on,” Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort GM Sharon Haselhoff said.

You can pre-register for a sports-betting account online but you need to complete the registration at the casino in Larchwood, Iowa.