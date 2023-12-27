SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It had been a relatively mild start to winter in South Dakota, until Mother Nature brought snow and ice as Christmas gifts.

Icy conditions are reality this week whether you’re on foot or driving.

With the warmer temperatures so far this season, drivers have had to quickly get reaccustomed with driving on icy roads.

“It’s been a while since we have been able to do that and, uh, it’s definitely scary, you know, definitely got to make sure the tires are good,” driver Lorenzo Brown Jr. said.

While main roads here in Sioux Falls are clear, many side streets are covered with ice. Even for the most seasoned South Dakota driver, it is important to take extra precautions when driving tonight.

“So I see it quite often people jackrabbit start from the stoplights, you got to quit that. Nice, easy acceleration. Let your car warm up just so you’re comfortable and can think without freezing while you’re driving,” Airway Auto Service owner Tom Broadbent said.

While many people learned to pump their brakes when stopping on ice, many cars actually have an anti-locking brake system, which means to just hold down your foot on the pedal.

“New cars have anti-lock brakes, systems. So they’re watching the vehicles’ speed on the wheels. So the system watches each wheel independently. So as a tire starts to skid, when you step on the brakes, it’ll actually pull the fluid away and let that tire roll to keep the car under control,” says Broadbent.

Broadbent says it’s beneficial to have winter tires with these conditions.

“They are a godsend when you have them icy conditions because they’re made to grip that ice. A lot of them have some sort of assistance set up, whether it be graphite or walnut shell or something that actually bites the ice,” says Broadbent.

When navigating these icy roads, safety comes first and foremost.

“You need to slow down. You need to heed to the warnings that the highway patrol puts out, sheriff department, if they’re advising no travel, don’t travel. It’s that simple. So if you have to go, be really, really cautious,” Broadbent said.

Broadbent recommends traveling slower than the posted speed limit, too and you’ll want to leave plenty of space between you and the other vehicles on the road.