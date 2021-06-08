‘You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone’: How to avoid an AC disaster

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — It’s kind of like the Joni Mitchell song: you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone. If your air conditioning fails when it is as hot as it’s been recently, you really know what’s gone.

Jake Hahne, is owner and founder of Hahne Heating & Air headquartered in Sioux Falls, says they have seen a lot of calls recently for service. He also says that AC care has something in common with car care.

“The biggest thing I would say is preventative maintenance is huge,” Hahne said. “Just like your vehicle, just because your air conditioner’s working fine, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have it looked at. If you have it looked at, it can prevent a weekend call or an after-hours call.”

Hahne says maintenance should happen annually with older equipment and every two years with equipment that’s newer.

“A lot of people wait ’til the last minute to do anything with their air conditioners, they usually don’t think about it, and this year because we didn’t really have a spring, it kind of went from cold to warm, it kind of just caught everybody off guard,” Hahne said. “So there’s, ‘Oh well, we just fired it up for the first time, it’s not working,’ so we get a lot of calls like that.”

“Cooling, one of the biggest factors is air flow through the coil inside,” said Ryan Leiferman, service and install tech with Hahne Heating & Air. “So when that filter gets plugged up, there’s not as much air flow, that coil’s pretty cold, it can start to freeze up.”

Leiferman highlights breathability.

“Next to the air conditioner, so you’ve got bushes or tall grass, something growing in, that’s blocking airflow outside as well, and that’s going to cause problems as well,” Leiferman said “If it can’t breathe outside, it’s not going to cool inside.”