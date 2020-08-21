You Can’t Unring A Bell: A book by the late State Senator Bob Glanzer

One of the first victims to die of COVID-19 in South Dakota has a new book out.

Former state Senator Bob Glanzer died back in April. At the time, he had been working on a book, but never got a chance to finish it, but that wasn’t the final chapter of this story.

You Can’t Unring A Bell is a compilation of short stories written by former State Senator Bob Glanzer.

“It was written over the course of about 7 or 8 years,” Tom Glanzer said.

Tom Glanzer says his dad’s dream was always to write a book.

“The chamber put out this magazine called Prairie Tracks and dad was still working at the bank and they asked him to write a bank type article,” Tom Glanzer said.

So, he did and things took off from there.

“The first two articles were about banking, but dad was like I can’t write about banking anymore, so I’m just going to write about life,” Tom said.

Bob’s stories would make you chuckle, some would make you cry and others would sometimes just make you think, how did a man do so many things and recall so many memories of real life events.

Tom says his dad was like a historian of South Dakota and the region.

“The one that sticks out to me is the storm where a bunch of kids were walking to school and they couldn’t get them to school or back home so they ended up staying at some random person’s house so the kids didn’t die in the storm,” Tom said.

Because Bob died before his book was published, Tom finished it with a short story at the end to sum up his feelings about his dad.

As they say with every good book, it’s not about the beginning or the pages in between, it’s always the ending that gets you.

The same can be said about the final chapters of Bob’s life.

“If you were to write two stories before your death it couldn’t have been two better stories to leave a legacy with and if you read the last two stories, they’re by Bob, don’t bother with the stuff I write, his last two stories are pretty amazing,” Tom said.

You Can’t Unring A Bell, you also can’t change the past, but if Tom, who is now 47 years old could, he would………not rewrite the ending.

“It is what it is, and there’s going to be days when we miss him there are going to be days when it hurts, but I got 47 amazing years with that man,” Tom said.

Governor Kristi Noem wrote the forward to the book.

They’ve already sold out the first publications of the book, but if you’d like to buy one, you can go to Lake Haus Productions, we’ve provided a link to the web site.