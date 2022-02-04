SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homes for sale. There aren’t a lot of them on the market and with a growing number of people moving here for jobs that’s a big concern.

State lawmakers are working on legislation though that could help with affordable housing, not just in Sioux Falls or Rapid City, but in every community.

“You can’t hire people unless you’ve got adequate housing; it just isn’t going to happen,” Sen. Gary Cammack (R-Union Center) said.

With that in mind, South Dakota lawmakers are considering a couple of bills that will help with affordable housing and infrastructure.

“I know there’s an ongoing discussion with the Governor’s Office and with a group of folks who were on the housing study this summer, and I think they are getting to some consensus as to how the finished product could look,” Rep. Kent Peterson (R-Salem) said.

One proposed bill would appropriate $150 million from the state’s general fund and $50 million in federal funds to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to increase the number of homes across the state.

But lawmakers want to make sure the money is divided appropriately.

“Anytime something like this comes out that everybody gets treated in a fair and equitable manner. And I believe that the adjustments that have been made to this bill are accomplishing that. I think it’s going to be as good for Highmore as it’s going to be for Rapid City or anywhere else,” Representative Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City) said.

The need is so great, they’ve attached an emergency clause, so if it gets the governor’s signature, work can begin immediately, even in small town South Dakota.

“So in order for those rural communities to survive and thrive, we’ve got to have decent housing for those folks,” Sen. Cammack said.

Lawmakers are also trying to help communities improve water infrastructure by appropriating millions of dollars to get those projects going that could take decades to complete.