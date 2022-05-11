SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You have an opportunity to help people dealing with food insecurity, without even leaving your driveway.

These boxes are bare at Feeding South Dakota.

But that won’t be the case after this weekend – all thanks to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

“On Saturday across the nation, rural and city mail carriers are going to be collecting food from residents that will benefit local food pantries,” Marketing and Communications Director, Feeding South Dakota, Stacey Andernacht said.

All you have to do is set your items by your mailbox, or wherever you pick up your mail, Saturday morning and volunteers and mail carriers will pick it up.

“Service is in our name, and we love to give back to our customers, and we know there’s a lot of customers on our routes everyday that we see are struggling, we have a lot of things going on, obviously we have residual effects from COVID, the economy is in trouble right now, food prices are going through the roof, fuel prices are going through the roof,” city letter carrier, food drive coordinator, Eric Wicks said.

For the last two years, the event has been a fund drive, now they’re back to collecting food.

“Things that are easy to open for kids, think of the canned vegetables that have the lid that peels back, granola bars, applesauce, as well as just essentials that are on the healthier side, whole wheat pasta, low sodium soups, canned fruit in light syrup, chicken or tuna that is canned in water,” Andernacht said.

The items collected will benefit Feeding South Dakota’s backpack program as well as mobile distributions.

“I think people are always looking for an opportunity to give back, to be kind, to be compassionate,” Wick said.

The goal is to collect 80,000 pounds of food. You also have the option to donate by going to Feeding South Dakota’s website.