SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is ready to name its baby squirrel monkey.

The choices are narrowed down to four options:

N.J. or Ned Junior, in honor of the baby’s father

Miri

Lolo

Caco

You can vote for your favorite name through the Great Plains Zoo website starting on Tuesday; each vote costs $5 with money going towards the primates at the zoo.

The winning name will be announced March 18.

The baby is still riding on its mother’s back, so the zoo does not know the sex of the baby just yet.