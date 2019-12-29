1  of  2
You can help find the next Sioux Falls school district superintendent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls school district is looking for a new superintendent, and they want the community’s help.

Earlier this month, Brian Maher announced his resignation, with plans to leave at the end of June. So, the school board is looking for a new superintendent and they want the community’s help through a survey.

The online survey asks people to fill out their roles in the community and what they are looking for in a new superintendent.

To lead the search for a new superintendent, the school board hired the same firm that found Maher, Hazard, Young and Attea Associates.
Plus, there will be a public hearing on January 6th at the IPC.

