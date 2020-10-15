You can donate feminine hygiene products at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You have the chance to help out women in need in KELOLAND this weekend. KELOLAND Living will be hosting its arts and crafts show. Along with that event, you also have the chance to donate feminine hygiene items.

The donations will go to Women’s Day of Service.

Committee member Jenna Riedel says they will use those donations to put together hygiene kits.

“I know one of the big ones we will be needing is tampons, pads, soap, deodorants, chapstick, we will also accept diapers, that’s something for our new mommy kits that we do,” committee member, Women’s Day of Service, Jenna Riedel said.

Riedel says there is a need for this throughout the community.

“Our goal is just to kind of fill this need that Sioux Falls has that’s not really a visible need in some ways, which is basically just personal hygiene items for a lot of women in this area,” Riedel said.

And while you’re at the arts and crafts show, organizers are working to make the event safe for everyone attending.

“Your temperature will be checked, we are requiring face masks, so everyone should have one of these with them, if you don’t have one, we have booths that will be selling face masks, the booths will be spread out a lot more than you’d see at a typical craft show, so we can have some social distancing,” Director of Marketing and Creative Services, KELOLAND Media Group, Paul Farmer said.

An event to shop at, and even make a difference with the help of a donation.

“A lot of those things that we take for granted, we might not think about it, you might have six extra toothpastes at home, where there are people searching for where their next tampon is going to come from,” Riedel said.

The arts and crafts show is Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 pm.