SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — 7th graders in the Sioux Falls School District had some surprise visitors this afternoon.

Promising Futures Fund brought members of both the SDSU football and women’s basketball teams to inspire students.

“Just stay on your path and do what you want to do,” said Aydan Dautermann, cornerback.

Athletes from the SDSU football team and women’s basketball team spoke to over 200 7th graders at Whittier and George McGovern Middle Schools about their futures.

“Each of you have your own story,” said Myah Selland, former player.

Many of the players spoke of their own journey and obstacles they faced working to play as a college athlete.

“You can achieve anything if you put your mind to it,” said Player Isaiah Stalbird.

Player Isaiah Stalbird says he wanted to inspire these kids to succeed in their goals.

“Hopefully it lights a fire underneath them, gets them going. Just let them know that you can be whatever, do whatever, as long as you put your mind to it,” Stalbird said.

“When like they were talking about their story, and like they would never giving up, and I liked that part,” said Yosef Jerimiya, 7th grader.

After the presentation, students were able to ask players questions. Many of them say getting to talk one on one was beneficial.

“It was really cool, because I do like to watch them and I do look up to them, and I think I want to play like them,” said Jersey Peterson, 7th grader.

“I hope that they were able to take a little bit of each of our stories, and maybe just relate to it and see themselves and us and what we were able to accomplish, and so that they can kind of see that and see what they can do to,” Selland said.

Promising Futures Fund is a non-profit organization that works to provide students in the Sioux Falls School District with educational opportunities.