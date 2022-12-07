SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In his latest ‘Ohh You Betcha’ video, Myles Montplaisir of Fargo, North Dakota, paid a visit to the World’s Only Corn Palace and the town of Mitchell.

Montplaisir is a YouTube, social media personality and he stopped by the Scoreboard Pub and Grill as well as the Corn Palace as part of his small town bar tour. He posted the video of his visit to Mitchell on his YouTube and Facebook pages.

The ‘You Betcha’ guy describes himself as a “Midwest entertainment channel that loves Busch Light, ranch and all things Midwest.”

In the video, Montplaisir has a burger and corn on the cob at the Scoreboard Pub and Grill, plays video lottery at the Scoreboard Pub and Grill, watches a Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball practice at the Corn Palace and talks about the Corn Palace.