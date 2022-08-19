SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s rainy weather didn’t dampen the spirit of 55 new US citizens in Sioux Falls.

People across the world dream of coming to the United States for a better life and opportunity, that dream came true Friday for 55 people at the Washington Pavilion.

“You are now citizens of the United States of America,” Honorable Charles Nail Jr., judge said.

For many, this moment has been a long time coming.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for a long time so it’s really good- this is going to change my life,” John Michael, a new US citizen, said.

“I feel good, I am so happy that’s why I am smiling all the time,” Flora Emil, a new US citizen, said.

Though these people came from 23 different countries, they now call South Dakota, and for some, Sioux Falls, home.

“We are living here with all my family; my goals keep doing, learning all the language, everything about here,” Maria Nares, a new US citizen said.

“I like it here, that’s where I have my family, all my sisters and brothers so this is where I prefer to stay,” Michael said.

Mayor Paul Tenhaken spoke at Friday’s ceremony, he says it’s a great day for Sioux Falls.

“Our diversity is what makes us unique. We are growing economically, we are growing in our socioeconomic demographics, we’re growing as a city,” Tenhaken said.

After the ceremony, the first thing many did was take a picture with the mayor, and then registered to vote.