YMCA Camp Leif Ericson closing in on $15,000 scholarship goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — YMCA Camp Leif Ericson is just a few thousand dollars away from its fundraising goal of $15,000 for summer scholarships.

Staff members started the donation drive after several families weren’t able to pay for the camp experience due to the pandemic. Camp Director Michael Murphy says he doesn’t want to turn any kid away because their parents can’t afford it. If the online fundraiser can get 100 total donors to participate by the end of the day, a bonus donation of $4,000 will also be made by a generous supporter.

“Our goal is always to make sure the kids get a chance to go outside, have fun and frankly just be a kid again. Especially with everything going on this year, it’s been tough for a lot of families,” Murphy said.

The YMCA has another fundraiser coming up for it’s other programs. The 17th Annual Fore The Kids Golf Classic was rescheduled earlier this year and will tee off from the Minnehaha Country Club on August 3rd.