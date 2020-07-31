YMCA Camp Leif Ericson close to unlocking $4,000 donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — YMCA Camp Leif Ericson has been fortunate this summer not to have any cases of COVID-19 pop up. Staff members have been taking extra precautions and there are no overnight stays at the facility.

Campers’ families have been hit hard financially however, which is why the director is hoping to raise money for scholarships. It’s only a few donors away from unlocking a $4,000 donation.

It’s the last day of YMCA Camp Leif Ericson for Hadley Sutton this year. The Discovery Elementary student loves to cheer with her fellow campers and all of the activities.

“We’ve done bow and arrows. We’ve done BB guns. We’ve done playgrounds,” Sutton said.

All of which have been done safely this year. Camp Director Mike Murphy says there have been no COVID-19 cases this summer.

“So far we’ve been very fortunate. We haven’t had any instances of exposures or anything along those lines so thankfully all our precautions are working very well this summer,” Murphy said.

“Obviously this year has posed a lot of challenges to a lot of different programs. So we’ve made a lot of adjustments to how we operate with screening campers and staff every single day,” Murphy said.

Unfortunately the pandemic is hitting campers in a different way with some families not being able to afford to come. That’s why Murphy is raising money to provide scholarships.

“Our goal is $15,000 and we’ve got an amazing opportunity that we’ve got a couple great donors that have stepped up and offered $4,000 if can reach 100 individual donors,” Murphy said.

That needs to happen by the end of the day and the group is close.

“That’s going to go towards camp scholarships for this summer. We know that COVID has posed a lot of challenges for a lot of families this year and there’s a lot of campers that typically would have been able to attend but due to some financial challenges it’s a little bit harder this year,” Murphy said.

Helping kids enjoy the outdoors and camp during an unusual summer.

The YMCA has another fundraiser coming up for it’s other programs. The 17th Annual Fore The Kids Golf Classic was rescheduled earlier this year and will tee off from the Minnehaha Country Club on August 3.