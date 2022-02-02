BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Some new yard signs highlighting diversity are now available in Brookings.

People driving by Dianne Nagy’s home in Brookings will see one on her lawn.

The locally designed yard addition says “Diversity is what makes Brookings great.”

“I’m a firm believer that we’re all members of one human family and the more we embrace that unity the better life can be for everyone,” Brookings Human Rights Commission vice chair Dianne Nagy said.

The diversity sign is meant to complement a different sign that rolled out several years ago and helps promote inclusivity in three different languages.

Now the Brookings Human Rights Commission is giving people another free option with this new sign.

“By diversity, you learn about different cultures, you learn about different people, and different cultures of people bring different ideas, which helps a community to thrive and to grow,” Brookings Human Rights Commission member Lawrence Novotny said.

“I think that people might lose sight of the value that diversity brings for a community, and so we wanted to really highlight that. Having multiple perspectives and backgrounds come together adds strength and really enriches our conversations and our experiences,” Nagy said.

The diversity signs can be picked up at the city administration offices in the Brookings City and County Government Center.

A donation from Van and Barb Fishback is helping make the signs possible.