LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D.

“You know what’s fascinating is the fact that we have been doing the same thing for a hundred years that we plan to do for the next hundred years, and that is serve the producers of the upper Midwest,” WNAX general manager Bill Holst said.

Wednesday’s event is because of 100 years, but Holst is focusing on a smaller unit of time.

“We like to talk to them every day about what’s going on,” Holst said. “Are they safe, what are the markets doing, what can they expect in the near future, and that’s what we do, and we try very hard to make friends of all of our listeners.”

WNAX and Pifer’s Auction & Realty collaborated for an online auction. Proceeds will go to the Tunnels To Towers Foundation, which helps first responders and veterans.

“We spend a lot of time with WNAX putting commercials together and they do a fantastic job with their advertising,” said Chris Bair with Pifer’s Auction & Realty.

WNAX has a century under their belts, but Holst says it’s not really about work.

“It’s a very humbling experience because we’re doing what we all love and what I thoroughly enjoy,” he said. “It’s not work, it’s absolutely a mission.”

WNAX is found on the AM dial at 570. It covers Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota.