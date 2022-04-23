YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Youth Soccer Association held a groundbreaking for First Dakota Soccer park Saturday.

The association has raised 1.8 million dollars of the 2.5 million needed to build the new park.

“We have had a program here that has been outstanding for years and years. We have 700 kids playing in the program today we just don’t have the facilities to support, with this new complex we will, and that will give the kids an amazing place to play in the future,” said Wes Chambers, Co-fundraising chair of Yankton Youth Soccer Association

The complex is expected to be finished this fall.