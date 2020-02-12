Yankton woman identified from deadly crash near Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Yankton woman who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Parkston on Sunday has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Quincy Greaves was killed when she lost control of her car on Highway 44 at 3:58 a.m. Sunday morning West of Parkston. According to officials, Greaves lost control on an icy-covered road, entered the south ditch and rolled.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.