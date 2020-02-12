1  of  41
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools Armour School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Canistota School District Chamberlain School District Chester School District City of Milbank Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Ellsworth, MN Ethan School District First Lutheran Church in Worthington George Little Rock Community Hanson School District Hills-Beaver Creek Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Howard Inwood Christian Lower Brule Lyman Madison McCook Central Mitchell Mitchell Christian Mitchell Tech Montrose Mount Vernon Parkston Plankinton School District Redfield United Methodist Church Round Lake-Brewster Sanborn Central St. Therese Catholic Church Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

Yankton woman identified from deadly crash near Parkston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash-generic-highway_843574510621

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Yankton woman who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Parkston on Sunday has been identified. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Quincy Greaves was killed when she lost control of her car on Highway 44 at 3:58 a.m. Sunday morning West of Parkston. According to officials, Greaves lost control on an icy-covered road, entered the south ditch and rolled.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss