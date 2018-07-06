Yankton Woman Heard Deadly Crash On Highway 50

YANKTON, S.D. - People in Yankton are grieving the deaths of five people killed in a Fourth of July head-on crash. For the first time, we're hearing from law enforcement about the emotional toll his tragedy has taken. The police chief tells us a a traffic violation prompted officers to pursue the suspect vehicle on Highway 50 east of Yankton. But the driver turned-off the headlights and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into car with four members of a Yankton family inside, killing three of them.

Rochell Lundquist thought the loud noise she heard Wednesday morning was just some Fourth of July celebrating.

"I had gotten up in the middle of the night to get something to drink and I heard a loud boom, it sounded like a loud firework," Lundquist said.

But when Lundquist went out to check, she realized that loud boom was the impact from the head-on crash on Highway 50. Debris was spread everywhere.

"It hit so hard, that the engine of the car got completely torn out of the vehicle," Lundquist said.

Yankton Police Chief John W. Harris was part of the law enforcement responding to the scene.

"Those things will be burned in your mind for a long time to come, you never forget them," Harris said.

The crash claimed three members of a Yankton family. Another child in the car was airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. Its impact will be felt throughout the community.

"I've been in contact with the school district talking about, you know, they may have some trouble. The good thing is school is not in session, but still it has impact long-term because you have students there," Harris said.

The sheer number of people killed in the crash adds to the magnitude of the tragedy.

"It was a pretty horrific scene, you have that many people deceased, parts of cars and stuff all over the highway, it has an impact on them," Harris said.

As the highway patrol investigates the crash, people grieving are seeking both comfort and answers as to why this tragedy occurred.

The highway patrol still hasn't released the names of the people involved in the crash.

Police officers who responded to the scene are receiving counseling, including a follow-up session that took place Thursday night.