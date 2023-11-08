YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton teenager – accused of threatening to shoot up her high school – is scheduled to make her first court appearance on December 6th.

A court document says 18-year-old Helen Gonzalez Moya made the call from a school bathroom, just after 8 a.m. on October 25th, because she wanted to get out of school.

The affidavit says she had a friend -who is a juvenile- type the statement into Google Translate, then Gonzalez Moya made the call using her own phone.

Authorities tracked down the number and started doing interviews.

The document says the suspects quote, “thought it was a joke initially, but then realized the seriousness after the school went into lockdown.”

Gonzalez Moya is charged with assault and making a terrorist threat. The other student’s case is being handled in juvenile court.