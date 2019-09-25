Yankton Sioux Tribe’s request for national guard in Lake Andes denied

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For now, the Yankton Sioux Tribe won’t be getting National Guard assistance for flood relief efforts at Lake Andes.

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety recommended declining the request because other options are available. DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price sent a letter Monday to Tribal Chairman Robert Flying Hawk in response to Flying Hawk’s letter request to Governor Kristi Noem. Noem has previously said she’d only call in the National Guard as a last resort.

Tribal leaders said the two rounds of flooding have taken a toll on members, causing mold in homes and cutting off a housing unit from town.

Secretary Price said staff from the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management met with tribal and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials to discuss the building of a berm.

Instead of using the National Guard to build a berm, officials with the state say the tribe has the money, materials, personnel and equipment to build. The state also added it’s willing to provide other aid and will continue to stay in contact with the tribe on flood cleanup assistance.