YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Police Department is asking people to come forward with information on a school threat.

The district put all schools into a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.

Police were also present at all schools as a precaution while the threat was investigated.

Authorities say other schools across the country have received similar threats.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Yankton Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.