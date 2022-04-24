YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton community has collaborated with educators to create plans for a new education program.

Yankton’s population has grown considerably, and that means more kids.

“We are at capacity for all of our elementary schools,” parent Jacklyn Mueller said.

The school district has worked with parents to come up with an education program called “Forward 2024” which would begin with building a new Early Childhood Education Center.

“So we’re hoping with building this new facility- if board approves it- that we would see more younger families moving into the community because they will see that we show an importance in our early learning, through offering that free preschool and building that early learning center to meet the needs of each of those students,” said Cody Lukkes, Principal of Steward Elementary School.

“We had multiple solutions that we truly worked through as a whole. As a whole community in how it affects parents that work full time, how it affects teachers, how it’s going to affect the students, after school programs, all these little pieces that contribute to a child’s education,” Mueller said.

The center would have space for special education programs and will allow students to attend early education for 4 years in the same location.

The plan will be brought to the Yankton School Board next month.